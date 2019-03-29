Georgia Legislature Passes HB481 Outlawing Most Abortions After 6 Weeks

Local OB-GYN Fears Impact on Female Mortality

March 29, 2019
Maria Boynton
Atlanta OB-GYN Dr. Hedwige Saint-Lewis (r) is shown trying to convince Senator Brandon Beach to vote against the "Heartbeat Bill".

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

News

The Georgia General Assembly has given final passage to the so-called "Heartbeat Bill", which would outlaw abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected. That could be as-early-as 6-8 weeks according to medical professionals. 

The entertainment industry had threatened to boycott the state if the measure becomes law. Governor Brian Kemp has indicated that he will sign the bill. After it received final passage in the Georgia House of Representatives, Kemp wriote on social media, "Let’s champion life today and ensure that all Georgians - including the unborn - have the chance to live, grow, and prosper."

Click here for more on the story.

