Former Inmate Bridgette Simpson collects shampoo and conditioner for female prisoners

Black eyes, a busted head, Bridgette Simpson says she had all of that. "I was a sucker for love", she says. She was so much in love, Simpson says, she dated a man who committed armed robberies. Though Simpson says she was an honors graduate from Rutgers University in New Jersey, "I took a credit card from a robbery". That's how Simpson wound up serving 10 years in prison. Now, back on the outside, Simpson is giving back, collecting shampoo and conditioner for women who are still behind bars.

