Former Inmate Bridgette Simpson collects shampoo and conditioner for female prisoners

Being a "sucker for love" caused her plenty of pain

December 3, 2018
Maria Boynton
Bridgette Simpson spent 10 years in prison and is now giving back to women still inside.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

Black eyes, a busted head, Bridgette Simpson says she had all of that. "I was a sucker for love", she says. She was so much in love, Simpson says, she dated a man who committed armed robberies. Though Simpson says she was an honors graduate from Rutgers University in New Jersey, "I took a credit card from a robbery". That's how Simpson wound up serving 10 years in prison. Now, back on the outside, Simpson is giving back, collecting shampoo and conditioner for women who are still behind bars.

Maria Boynton

