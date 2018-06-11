Hundreds Rally For Justice After 2 Deaths At Rockdale County Jail

Shali Tilson and Jamie Henry were inmates at the jail

June 11, 2018
Maria Boynton

(Photo Credit: Tamara Hampton Nelson)

Categories: 
News

"When black lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back!"  

The chant, lead by Dawn O'Neal with Black Lives Matter Atlanta, was one of several that hundreds of protesters shouted as they gathered outside the Rockdale County jail in Conyers Saturday afternoon.

They called for the ouster of Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett and chief jailer Niki Weatherby. The activists say they want justice for two inmates who were found unresponsive inside the metro Atlanta jail less than 70 days apart.

Click here for more on this story.

Tags: 
shali tilson
jamie henry
rockdale county ga jail
rockdale county jail
conyers ga
sheriff eric levett
protest at rockdale county jail
nikie weatherby
Mawuli Davis
Derrick Boazman
dawn oneal
black lives matter atlanta
nation of islam
black panthers
Maria Boynton