Hundreds Rally For Justice After 2 Deaths At Rockdale County Jail

"When black lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back!"

The chant, lead by Dawn O'Neal with Black Lives Matter Atlanta, was one of several that hundreds of protesters shouted as they gathered outside the Rockdale County jail in Conyers Saturday afternoon.

They called for the ouster of Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett and chief jailer Niki Weatherby. The activists say they want justice for two inmates who were found unresponsive inside the metro Atlanta jail less than 70 days apart.

Click here for more on this story.