Hurricane Michael Enters SW Georgia Packing a Major Punch

Strong winds from Hurricane Michael are taking out some of the National Weather Service wind sensors. But, NWS Meteorologist in Charge Keith Stellman says the readings they've been able to get indicate the storm is still packing a pretty good punch. At approximately 5:00pm est. it was moving into southwest Georgia.

Stellman is with the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, GA, just south of Atlanta.

Earlier in the day Michael tore through homes and flooded streets in the Florida Panhandle packing winds up to 150 miles per hour. Weather watchers say it's the strongest storm to hit the area since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Metro Atlanta is already getting remnants of the storm, as rains move in. When it's all over, Stellman expects there to be plenty of power outages and downed trees in the Atlanta area.

Click below to hear my interview with NWS Meteorologist in Charge Keith Stellman.​