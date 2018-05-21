Indicted Cop Seeks Immunity In Anthony Hill Shooting Death

The young black veteran was shot while wearing no clothes and unarmed

Activist Keisha Braswell says they want to send a clear message that "We're tired of this happening in our community." 

They will pack the courtroom this morning during the immunity hearing of former DeKalb County police officer Robert Olson.

Olson was indicted for the 2015 shooting death of Anthony Hill. The young Air Force veteran had disrobed and apparently had no weapons when he was shot and killed. His family says that Hill suffered from mental illness.

