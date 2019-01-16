10,000 Expected for Inaugural Indigenous Peoples March in D.C.

Focusing on issues of missing-murdered women and police abuse

January 16, 2019
Maria Boynton
Native Americans lead the march down Virginia Street as thousands take part in the Women's March in Reno.

(Photo Credit: Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
News

Chenae Bullock is a member of the Shinnecock Tribe. When I sat down with Bullock recently at the Entercom Radio Atlanta studios, she talked about an upcoming effort aimed at "uniting all indigenous peoples throughout the world."

As many as 10,000 people from across the world are expected to gather in Washington D.C. on Friday-January 18th, for the Indigenous Peoples March. According to Bullock, marchers hope to address a number of issues, including missing and murdered women, police abuse, Indian child welfare, and oil pipelines.

It is the first ever Indigenous Peoples March, which Bullock says is being held to raise awareness of environmental injustices and human rights by Indigenous people worldwide.

Listen to the interview below.

Tags: 
Shinnecock
indigenous
indigenous peoples march
indians
tribe
native american
Maria Boynton

