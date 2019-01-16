10,000 Expected for Inaugural Indigenous Peoples March in D.C.

Chenae Bullock is a member of the Shinnecock Tribe. When I sat down with Bullock recently at the Entercom Radio Atlanta studios, she talked about an upcoming effort aimed at "uniting all indigenous peoples throughout the world."

As many as 10,000 people from across the world are expected to gather in Washington D.C. on Friday-January 18th, for the Indigenous Peoples March. According to Bullock, marchers hope to address a number of issues, including missing and murdered women, police abuse, Indian child welfare, and oil pipelines.

It is the first ever Indigenous Peoples March, which Bullock says is being held to raise awareness of environmental injustices and human rights by Indigenous people worldwide.

Listen to the interview below.