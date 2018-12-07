New Birth Begins New Chapter With Senior Pastor-Elect Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant

Dr. Jamal Bryant says he thought he'd never walk away from the church he founded in Baltimore, Maryland.

Empowerment Temple A.M.E. was his home for 18 years.

This Sunday Bryant assumes the role of Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Bryant's new church is located in Lithonia, Georgia, near Atlanta, and was formerly lead by Bishop Eddie Long who died in January 2017.

I talked with Bryant about his "new assignment"; his "fall into grace", as he calls it; and the possibility of being tempted by the devil again.

Listen to my full interview with Dr. Bryant, Sunday-December 16 - at 5am on V103 Atlanta.

