New Birth Begins New Chapter With Senior Pastor-Elect Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant

Bryant's Inaugural Service is Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

December 7, 2018
Maria Boynton
Jamal Bryant is the new Senior Pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

(Photo Credit: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church)

Categories: 
Gospel News
News

Dr. Jamal Bryant says he thought he'd never walk away from the church he founded in Baltimore, Maryland.  

Empowerment Temple A.M.E. was his home for 18 years. 

This Sunday Bryant assumes the role of Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. 

Bryant's new church is located in Lithonia, Georgia, near Atlanta, and was formerly lead by Bishop Eddie Long who died in January 2017.

I talked with Bryant about his "new assignment"; his "fall into grace", as he calls it; and the possibility of being tempted by the devil again.

Listen to my full interview with Dr. Bryant, Sunday-December 16 - at 5am on V103 Atlanta.
 

Jamal Bryant Talks New Levels New Devils

Tags: 
Jamal Bryant
jamal harrison bryant
bishop eddie long
new birth missionary baptist church
Maria Boynton

Recent Podcast Audio

Jamal Bryant Talks New Levels New Devils
Jamal Bryant Talks New Levels New Devils WVEEFM: On-Demand
University Scholar Served Ten Years Now Reaches Back To Women Still Inside WVEEFM: On-Demand
NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis talks about Stacey Abrams' Campaign for Governor WVEEFM: On-Demand
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes