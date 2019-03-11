Dr. Jamal Bryant Installed as Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

It's official, Dr. Jamal Harrison-Bryant is the newly installed Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. He's the church's 4th pastor in its 37-year history, succeeding Bishop Kenneth Samuel (1984-1987); Bishop Eddie L. Long (1987-2017); and Bishop Stephen Davis (2017-2018).

(Photo by: NBMBC)

Two services were held Sunday. During the morning service, Michael Thurmond, CEO of DeKalb County presenting a Proclamation, naming March 10, 2019 as "Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant Day in DeKalb County." Another Proclamation was presented by City of Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary who called Bryant, "a sower of vision." Larry added, "I'm so excited to have him as the pastor here and as a community partner." Congressman Hank Johnson and Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones spoke during the evening service.

Ministers from varied faiths were also on hand to mark the occasion, including Bishop Neil C. Elis, Presiding Bishop with Global United Fellowship, C.O.G.I.C. Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, Dr. Craig Oliver with Elizabeth Baptist Church, Dr. Barbara King, leader of Hillside International Truth Center and Dr. E. Dewey Smith with House of Hope Atlanta. The parents of Dr. Bryant, Bishop John Bryant, Senior Bishop (retired) of the A.M.E. Church, delivered the evening's sermon, while his mother, Rev. Dr. Cecelia Bryant, Episcopal Supervisor of the A.M.E Church (retired), also participated in the service.

Dr. Bryant was elected as pastor of New Birth in November 2018, from a pool of 138 candidates. He preached his first sermon as pastor-elect of New Birth on December 9, 2018.

Chairman of the New Birth Board of Directors, Thomas Dortch, commented, “This is a momentous occasion in the life of New Birth. We could not be more excited about Dr. Bryant and the future of our church. He has an incomparable vision and a myriad of gifts that will serve our New Birth family and our community well. He is a game-changer in so many ways and we are blessed to have him.”

Chief Operating Officer, Elder Maurice Waddell, added, “Dr. Bryant is a perfect fit for New Birth. He is a visionary, leader and a dynamic preacher of God’s word. We are truly grateful and honored to call him Pastor, and we’re looking forward to celebrating his installation in grand fashion.”

Click below to listen to some who attended the Installation services.