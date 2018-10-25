Georgia Must Stop Rejecting Absentee Ballots Without Allowing Disputes

It's a decision that could impact the Georgia race for governor. Voting rights has become a major issue, with a coalition of civil rights groups filing lawsuits against Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the chief elections officer, who is also the republican candidate for governor. Kemp faces democrat Stacey Abrams, who accuses Kemp of purging hundreds of thousands from the voter rolls, with the majority being African Americans.

U.S. District Judge Leigh May decided Wednesday that absentee ballots with signature mismatches for the upcoming election in November won't be thrown out immediately. Potential signature problems on an absentee ballot would be allowed to be settled. The ruling is in response to lawsuits from several groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Georgia Muslim Voter Project, the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, and Asian-Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta.

Click below to hear my interview with Asian-Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta.