Kasim Reed Bonuses Called Illegal and Atrocious

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore says "I'm sad for the city, and for what we're going through."

Moore is referring to reports, by Atlanta television station Fox 5, that former Mayor Kasim Reed paid out more than $500,000 in bonuses and contest winnings during his last year in office.

As a member of Atlanta City Council, Moore was well known for often butting heads with Reed.

When I spoke to her today Moore said, "it made me very mad, because this is not the first time we've visited this situation before." She and Reed had, what Moore calls, "a falling out over this when he did this before."

