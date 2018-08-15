Feds: Former Kasim Reed Deputy Pleads Guilty To Accepting Bribes

Katrina Taylor-Parks worked at Atlanta City Hall 23 years

August 15, 2018
Maria Boynton
Categories: 
News

Katrina Taylor-Parks is the second member of former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's cabinet to be charged by the feds with conspiracy and accepting bribes.

It's part of the corruption investigation at Atlanta City Hall.

Taylor-Parks pleaded guilty Wednesday to accepting bribes in exchange for vendor contracts.

In a statement, Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms said, "the people of Atlanta deserve better."

Click here for more on this story.

Tags: 
Evelyn Katrina Taylor-Parks
ATLANTA GA
corruption
kasim reed
federal subpoena
Maria Boynton