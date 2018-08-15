Feds: Former Kasim Reed Deputy Pleads Guilty To Accepting Bribes
Katrina Taylor-Parks worked at Atlanta City Hall 23 years
August 15, 2018
Katrina Taylor-Parks is the second member of former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's cabinet to be charged by the feds with conspiracy and accepting bribes.
It's part of the corruption investigation at Atlanta City Hall.
Taylor-Parks pleaded guilty Wednesday to accepting bribes in exchange for vendor contracts.
In a statement, Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms said, "the people of Atlanta deserve better."