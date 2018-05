There are an estimated 147,000 seniors living in Fulton County.

Summits being held Thursday, May 31, are titled "Engage at Every Age", and are for seniors living in the county.

They will be held simultaneously at four multipurpose facilities from 9:30a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The topics of discussion will include transportation, housing, food security (hunger), and health/wellness.

