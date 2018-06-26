King Center Celebrates 50 Years

Community Birthday Bash being held Tuesday

June 26, 2018
Maria Boynton

When the Community Birthday Bash kicks off at 4 pm at the King Center in Atlanta today, there will be birthday cake, and plenty of it.

Founded by Mrs. Coretta Scott King in 1968, the Center is marking its 50th anniversary.

King Center CEO Dr. Bernice King says "the community is invited to come enjoy the Center to see updated exhibits, hear music, enjoy food, free cupcakes and birthday cake."

Click here for a picture gallery and to read more on this story.

 

