King Holiday: Message of Reconciliation and Love for Humanity

As the King Center observes the 2019 King Holiday, the formal kick-off reception will be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. It will feature the Dream Forward Awards and will take place in Freedom Hall at The King Center beginning at 6:00 p.m. Recognized for their community service leadership, recipients are Djuan Coleon for Environmental Responsibility, WVEE V-103 for Media, American Friends Service Committee for Social Justice, the Consulate-General of Japan in Atlanta for International Affairs, Pastor Reggie Joiner for Faith-based Leadership, and Representative Mable Thomas for Elected Officials.

Saturday-January 19, 2019: The annual Salute to Greatness Awards Gala fundraiser will be held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree Street, NE in Atlanta, Georgia. Funds raised are used to support free events throughout the year and the nonviolence work and training activities around Nonviolence365®.

The King Center will salute Corporate Honoree St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Individual Honoree Howard Schultz, former CEO of Starbucks, Schultz Family Foundation CEO; Yolanda D. King Higher Ground Award Honoree Dikembe Mutombo, chairman and president, the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, Inc.; Trumpet of Conscience Award Honoree U.S. Senator John McCain (posthumously), wife Cindy McCain will attend to accept his award; Coretta Scott King A.N.G.E.L. Organizational Honoree The Diana Award, Tessy Ojo, CEO; Coretta Scott King A.N.G.E.L. Individual Honoree D’Angelo McDade, assistant director of civic engagement, executive director, NLCP Peace Warrior Organization; and Christine King Farris Legacy of Service Award Honoree Sherry Frank, former southeast director, American Jewish Committee.

Monday-January 21, 2019: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service will be held in the Horizon Sanctuary of Ebenezer Baptist Church beginning at 10 a.m.. Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, will deliver the keynote address. Featured speakers delivering special tributes include Emma Gonzalez, activist, advocate, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida; Britney Packnett, activist, educator, writer; Rev. Jentezen Franklin, senior pastor, Free Chapel Worship Center; and Rev. Dr. Billy Kim, former president, Baptist World Alliance. Samia Nkrumah, chairperson, Convention People's Party and daughter of Kwame Nkrumah, first president of Ghana, will bring the international greeting.

There will be special musical performances by multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Minister Bebe Winans; gospel recording artist Minister Latrice Pace; gospel saxophonist Angella Christie; actors, singers and brothers Jahi Di'Allo Winston and Daiyann Winston; East Broadcasting Children’s Choir (Korean Christian Choir); and rapper Ray Emmanuel.

Notable Georgians bringing greetings during the Commemorative Service will be The Honorable David Perdue, United States Senator, State of Georgia; The Honorable Lucy McBath, United States Congress, 6th Congressional District, State of Georgia; The Honorable Chris Carr, Attorney General, State of Georgia; The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor, City of Atlanta; Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, Ph.D., Senior Pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Monday-January 21, 2019: The Beloved Community Talks: Let’s Bridge the Racial Divide, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at The King Center in the Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts. Conducted in an intimate fireside chat-style format, the King Holiday Beloved Community Talks will be moderated by actor Terrence Jenkins (Terrence J), and are comprised of three conversational vignettes:

Bridging the Racial Divide: A Look at the NFL – Community Engagement and Social Responsibility with Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center; Brett Daniels, COO, Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee (invited); Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN); and Former NFL Player Chris Draft.

Bridging the Racial Divide: Your Influence and Your Voice with Brittany Packnett, activist, educator and writer; Attorney Jake Evans, Atlanta Young Republicans; Nick Dresselly Thomas, advocate for Hosteling International; and Janelle Jones, Deputy State Director, Georgia GOP.

Beyond the Racial Divide: A Journey to Reconciliation with former White Supremacist and neo-Nazi Michael Kent and probation officer Tiffany Whittier.

