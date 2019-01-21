Christine King Farris Remembers Brother Martin

King Center Honors: Bittersweet for McCain; Mutombo says we need to build bridges not walls

January 21, 2019
Maria Boynton
Salute to Greatness Awards Gala 2019

It was inside Freedom Hall, at the King Center, that I spotted Dr. Christine King Farris. The only sister, and only surviving sibling, of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was sitting at a table with family and friends. She sat quietly as everyone else clammered for pictures and conversation. The Dream Forward Awards ceremony had just concluded when I approached Dr. Farris. She smiled graciously as she remembered her brother Martin.

