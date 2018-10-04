"Secretary of State Determined to Purge People of Color to Give Him Advantage in Governor's Race"

October 9th is the last day to register to vote to be able to participate in the November election. But, hundreds of thousands of Georgia may need to register again.

You can go to the Secretary of State's Website to register or to check your voter status.

Several Civil Rights groups are suing Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who is also the Republican candidate for Governor. They accuse him of voter suppression,of illegally removing people from the state's voters' lists. They contend that Kemp used a racially-biased method to remove 700,000 voters from the rolls prior to the election in November.

Among the groups named in the lawsuit: Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Rainbow/PUSH, Georgia Coalition for The Peoples Agenda, and New Georgia Project.

Joe Beasley, the longtime Atlanta Civil Rights activists and Southern States Organizer for Rainbow/PUSH, says everyone should take advantage of the few days remaining, before the October 9th deadline, to be certain they're registered to vote.

Kemp calls the lawsuit a political stunt, claiming as Secretary of State he has introduced online registration allowing more Georgians to vote than ever before. His opponent in the gubernatorial contest is Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Click below to hear my interview with Joe Beasley. Listen as he explains why he calls the Georgia Secretary of State "Mr. Trump/Kemp".

