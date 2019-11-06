Atlanta Pulmonologist Alarmed About Vaping Illnesses

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other health agencies, are investigating the multi-state outbreak of injury to lungs associated with vaping, or e-cigarette products. As of October 31, the federal agency had identified 1,888 cases of lung injury in 49 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. That's up from 1,604 the week before.

There have been 3 vaping-related deaths in Georgia.

Atlanta Pulmonologist Talks Vaping, Asthma, Lung Care

Atlanta Pulmonologist Dr. Ngozika Orjioke says we've known about vaping for a while and to see a "huge spurt of acute lung injuries" associated with vaping leads her to believe "there's something that maybe laced with what people are buying right now." Tests have indicated that some bootleg vaping devices are tainted with toxic chemicals, including a pesticide linked to hydrogen cyanide.

I spoke with Dr. Orjioke as she was promoting the 5K Breathe Easy Run/Walk that is being held on November 16 at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South, 1170 Cleveland Avenue, in East Point, Ga.

We also talked about asthma and taking care of your lungs.