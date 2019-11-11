Living With Lupus "The Devil"

There are 55,000 people in Georgia living with Lupus. Adrienne Allende and Joelle May are just 2 of them. Allende was diagnosed with lupus at the age of 31. May was diagnosed in 2001.

They both call the disease "the devil".

Adrienne and Joelle Talk About Living with Lupus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website "Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in different parts of the body. An autoimmune disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks itself. Its symptoms can show up in many different ways, which sometimes makes it hard to diagnose."

I spoke with with Adrienne and Joelle as they helped to promote the Night of Hope Gala on November 16, 2019 to raise funds for Lupus research. For ticket information, go to www.lfaga.org or eventbrite.

