Atlanta Shakes from tremor hundreds of miles away

Second strongest quake to hit eastern Tennessee

December 12, 2018
Maria Boynton
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Tennessee Wednesday morning could be felt in Atlanta

(Photo Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

Did you feel it? Some did, some didn't. It was a 4.4 earthquake around 4:15 this morning that shook many awake in the Atlanta metro area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was more than 130 miles north of Atlanta, in Decatur, Tennessee.

An aftershock followed the initial quake about 15 minutes later.

Listen to my interview with U.S. Geological geophysicist Robert Sanders.
 

