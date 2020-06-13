APD Shooting Leaves 1 Dead

A man has died following an encounter with Atlanta police on the southwest side of the city.

Initial reports indicate that police had been called to investigate a man asleep behind the wheel in a Wendy's drive-thru on University Avenue shortly after 10 O'clock last night. The man, identified as 27 year old Rayshard Brooks, apparently got into a struggle with police after he failed the field sobbriety test and police attempted to take him into custody.

At one point, reports indicate, Brooks grabbed the taser from an officer which lead to him being shot. Brooks was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died after surgery.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. The GBI is investigating.

This latest shooting of a black man comes as protests continue and discussions are ongoing about police use of force, following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Documents obtained from the Fulton County District Attorney's office indicate that there's a use of force problem in the county which includes the City of Atlanta. A number of police-involved incidents are currently under review.