APD Shooting Leaves 1 Dead

Happened outside an Atlanta restaurant

June 13, 2020
Maria Boynton
A man dies after being shot by Atlanta police

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Categories: 
Civil Rights
Crime
Local
National
News

A man has died following an encounter with Atlanta police on the southwest side of the city.

Initial reports indicate that police had been called to investigate a man asleep behind the wheel in a Wendy's drive-thru on University Avenue shortly after 10 O'clock last night.  The man, identified as 27 year old Rayshard Brooks, apparently got into a struggle with police after he failed the field sobbriety test and police attempted to take him into custody.

At one point, reports indicate, Brooks grabbed the taser from an officer which lead to him being shot. Brooks was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died after surgery.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. The GBI is investigating.

This latest shooting of a black man comes as protests continue and discussions are ongoing about police use of force, following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Documents obtained from the Fulton County District Attorney's office indicate that there's a use of force problem in the county which includes the City of Atlanta. A number of police-involved incidents are currently under review.

 

Tags: 
police shooting
Atlanta
George Floyd