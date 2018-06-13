March On Waffle House Headquarters Planned For Friday

When community groups and national activists descend upon the headquarters of Waffle House in Norcross (GA) at 10 a.m. this Friday, it'll be just as the company has opened for business.

It's the operations at the company's restaurants nationwide that activists have been trying to impact since the world saw the viral video of a black woman being wrestled to the floor and arrested by 3 white police officers in Saraland, Alabama.

Rallies and sit-ins have been staged at various restaurants.

