MARTA Threatens Lawsuit To End Drivers Super Bowl Sick-out

Union says it has not approved or sanctioned any sick-outs

January 30, 2019
Maria Boynton
MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker is threatening to sue to end driver sickout

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

News

One hundred thousand people moved to Atlanta last year, and according to MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker, the transit agency's aim is to be able to support that growth by providing superior transit service here and throughout the region.

The glitch this week: MARTA drivers calling out sick, as the city welcomes hundreds of thousands of people here for the Super Bowl.

The MARTA employees, as-many-as 80 bus drivers, are apparently not happy with a contract agreement in-which they would have to pay more for health benefits. The agreement also provides a 3-percent pay increase over the next 3 years.  

CEO Parker says he is working with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 732 to avoid legal action. Meantime, union officials reportedly say they are not in support of the sick-out that has caused delays in MARTA bus service over the last couple of days.

 

Maria Boynton

