Mayor Bottoms Takes Aim At Dilapidated Properties On Bolton Road

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms continues to make good on a promise to "Fight the Blight" in the city. They are structures that are either dilapidated or have been unkempt for extended periods.

Properties on Bolton Road in Northwest Atlanta were being torn down today. According to Mayor Bottoms, "it's a proactive approach" targeting blight, and is "grounded in building long-term sustainable neighborhoods."

During today's demolition meeting, Mayor Bottoms spoke with V103's Maria Boynton about the "Fight the Blight" initiative, along with Open Checkbook, naming of a Public Safety Commissioner, and ellow Florida A&M University graduate Andew Gillum's success as he campaigns to be Florida's next Governor.

