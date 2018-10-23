Atlanta Mayor Presents Amended Gulch Agreement to City Council

Opposition: It's still a bad deal that should be killed.

October 23, 2018
Maria Boynton
The Gulch is undeveloped property in the heart of downtown Atlanta

(Photo Credit: Entercom Atlanta)

Categories: 
News

The Office of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has released details of an amended Gulch agreement. The Gulch is the area of parking lots and railroad tracks situated between Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

Bottoms says, "our team has worked nonstop over the last several months to structure a deal that would not just bring much needed development to the westside of downtown, but most importantly, would benefit communities throughout Atlanta."

Former State Senator Vincent Fort, a member of the Red Light the Gulch Project,  says "It's really the same deal. The city is still giving away $1.6 billion for a minimum of return."

Click here for more on this story.

Tags: 
mayor keisha lance bottoms
Atlanta Mayor
Gulch Redevelopment
CIM Group
Andre Dickens
Atlanta City Council
ATLANTA GA
Affordable Housing
Maria Boynton

Recent Podcast Audio
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes