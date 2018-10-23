Atlanta Mayor Presents Amended Gulch Agreement to City Council

The Office of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has released details of an amended Gulch agreement. The Gulch is the area of parking lots and railroad tracks situated between Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

Bottoms says, "our team has worked nonstop over the last several months to structure a deal that would not just bring much needed development to the westside of downtown, but most importantly, would benefit communities throughout Atlanta."

Former State Senator Vincent Fort, a member of the Red Light the Gulch Project, says "It's really the same deal. The city is still giving away $1.6 billion for a minimum of return."

Click here for more on this story.