Michael Colyar on Life and Joy Now

Michael Colyar says he wishes he'd been better at relationships. He's performed with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, yet Colyar says he also spent too much time doing things he shouldn't have done. "I did crack cocaine for 23 years", and during that time, the comedian says "I probably said some things that rubbed some people the wrong way." During that period he says he was a "functional addict", which is someone who refuses to get professional help for their addiction yet are very functional in life. Colyar's eyes sadden a bit when he speaks of blown opportunities and failed friendships.

When I sat down this morning with Colyar following his visit with V103's The Morning Culture, he told me what he credits for "everything falling into place like it's supposed to."

Colyar, with his "tie-dyed" chicken in-tow, performs this week at the Atlanta Comedy Theater.

