Michelle Obama Portrait Artist Receives High Museum Driskell Prize

Amy Sherald says the David C. Driskell Prize "came right on time."

The artist, whose portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama hangs in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., calls it all "exciting." She's received other grants and prizes, yet Sherald says "this one feels really good" because its named for Driskell, "a black artist who has paved the way for a lot of us to be here."

It's not just about the $25,000 attached to the award, Sherald says, "there are a lot of things that start to happen for you in your career when you get nominated for these kinds of awards."

The award is being presented tonight by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.

