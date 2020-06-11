Rev. Raphael Warnock Ready for Jungle Primary

Special election is on November 3rd

June 11, 2020
Maria Boynton
Rev. Raphael Warnock is vying for Georgia's 6th district Congressional seat.

(Photo Credit: Raphael Warnock Campaign)

Categories: 
Civil Rights
Local
National
News
Politics

Like a batter waiting his turn, Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock is ready to take a swing at representing Georgia in the U.S. Senate. He is in a field of candidates looking to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional district.

Warnock’s name was not on ballots in Tuesday’s election because his contest is a special election to be held on November 3rd. All candidates will participate in what is termed a ‘jungle primary’.  The two candidates with the most votes would then face each other in December.

While he wasn’t in Tuesday’s Primary Election, Warnock still has plenty to say about what he calls a ‘travesty’. The democrat has penned a letter to his republican opponents, Senator Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins, calling on them to support an investigation into what he calls the Georgia Primary Election ‘debacle’. He points the finger of blame at the Office of the Georgia Secretary of State. “The ability to vote is the most fundamental right in a democracy and for too many in our state it was once again taken away”, says Warnock.

County election departments acknowledge that there were long lines, delayed openings of precincts, new voter machines didn’t work, and there weren’t enough ballots at some locations. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blames county leaders for the problems.

Thursday Warnock received endorsements from current and past Atlanta City Council presidents Felicia Moore, Lisa Borders, Cathy Woolard, Commissioner Robb Pitts, and Judge Marvin Arrington, Sr.

The Atlanta minister announced his candidacy following the retirement of longtime Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson. Governor Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to complete Isakson's unexpired term in office.

Since launching his campaign in January Warnock has received support from Congressmen John Lewis, Sanford Bishop, Hank Johnson and David Scott, Stacey Abrams, Ambassador Andrew Young, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Warnock is senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, which was the home church of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his family.

Tags: 
Raphael Warnock
georgia election
georgia senate

Recent Podcast Audio
Warnock Wants Primary Election Investigated WVEEFM: On-Demand
Decatur Baseball Coach Robby Gilbert WVEEFM: On-Demand
DeKalb County CEO Blames GA Sec of State for Election Problems WVEEFM: On-Demand
GA Election Is Called A Catastrophic Fiasco WVEEFM: On-Demand
Congressman Hank Johnson says he is frightened by Pres. Trump's threat of military action against protesters
Rep. Johnson: November Can Not Come Quick Enough WVEEFM: On-Demand
Rev. Jesse Jackson Speaks with Amanda Cooper about Joe Biden, the Election, and Biden Inherited the Democratic Nomination. WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes