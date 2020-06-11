Rev. Raphael Warnock Ready for Jungle Primary

Like a batter waiting his turn, Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock is ready to take a swing at representing Georgia in the U.S. Senate. He is in a field of candidates looking to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional district.

Warnock’s name was not on ballots in Tuesday’s election because his contest is a special election to be held on November 3rd. All candidates will participate in what is termed a ‘jungle primary’. The two candidates with the most votes would then face each other in December.

While he wasn’t in Tuesday’s Primary Election, Warnock still has plenty to say about what he calls a ‘travesty’. The democrat has penned a letter to his republican opponents, Senator Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins, calling on them to support an investigation into what he calls the Georgia Primary Election ‘debacle’. He points the finger of blame at the Office of the Georgia Secretary of State. “The ability to vote is the most fundamental right in a democracy and for too many in our state it was once again taken away”, says Warnock.

County election departments acknowledge that there were long lines, delayed openings of precincts, new voter machines didn’t work, and there weren’t enough ballots at some locations. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blames county leaders for the problems.

Thursday Warnock received endorsements from current and past Atlanta City Council presidents Felicia Moore, Lisa Borders, Cathy Woolard, Commissioner Robb Pitts, and Judge Marvin Arrington, Sr.

The Atlanta minister announced his candidacy following the retirement of longtime Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson. Governor Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to complete Isakson's unexpired term in office.

Since launching his campaign in January Warnock has received support from Congressmen John Lewis, Sanford Bishop, Hank Johnson and David Scott, Stacey Abrams, Ambassador Andrew Young, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Warnock is senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, which was the home church of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his family.