MLK Daughter Calls For Waffle House Boycott

Activists say they will stage their third protest of an Atlanta Waffle House Saturday morning at 9:00 at the restaurant located at 2758 Cobb Parkway SE.

Protests have already happened at restaurants in Brookhaven and Smyrna. The company, headquartered in nearby Norcross, GA, has also been the site of protests.

The latest action was already planned when the latest video surfaced of yet another black person being violently arrested at a restaurant.

It is the apparent "final straw" that has caused Dr. Bernice King, youngest child of slain Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to call for a nationwide boycott of Waffle House.

