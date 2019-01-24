Expungement Summit Friday Clearing Misdemeanor Arrests From Criminal History

Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage says "the Civil Rights Movement continues today by ending mass incarcerations and creating new beginnings for jobs and safer communities."

Gammage is holding his 7th expungement event tomorrow. It's the MLK Jr. Holiday Legacy Expungement Bowl.

The Solicitor General is partnering with the non-profit Georgia Justice Project and District 10 Councilwoman Andrea Boone to help provide misdemeanor record forgiveness at the second chance job fair.

It's on Friday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 M.L. King Jr. Drive, SW, in Atlanta.

