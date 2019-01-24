Expungement Summit Friday Clearing Misdemeanor Arrests From Criminal History

Fulton County Solicitor General says "so many poor, marginalized really deserve this opportunity"

January 24, 2019
Maria Boynton
A Previous Fulton County Misdemeanor Expungement Summit

(Photo Credit: Fulton County Solicitor General's Office)

Categories: 
News

Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage says "the Civil Rights Movement continues today by ending mass incarcerations and creating new beginnings for jobs and safer communities."

Gammage is holding his 7th expungement event tomorrow. It's the MLK Jr. Holiday Legacy Expungement Bowl.

The Solicitor General is partnering with the non-profit Georgia Justice Project and District 10 Councilwoman Andrea Boone to help provide misdemeanor record forgiveness at the second chance job fair.

It's on Friday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 M.L. King Jr. Drive, SW, in Atlanta.

Click below to learn more about the expungement fair.

Tags: 
Keith Gammage
brenda smeeton
andrea boone
Fulton County
fulton solicitor general
georgia justice project
fulton restorative justice
misdeanor
second chance
Maria Boynton

Recent Podcast Audio
Expungement Summit Clears Fulton County Misdemeanor Arrests WVEEFM: On-Demand
Stabbing Victim Had Chaperoned Students at Governor's Inauguration WVEEFM: On-Demand
Indigenous Peoples March-Bridging Injustices In Order To Be Heard WVEEFM: On-Demand
FBI Gang Task Force Leader on Wanted Gangster Disciple
FBI Gang Task Force Leader on Wanted Gangster Disciple WVEEFM: On-Demand
#MuteRKelly Co-Founder Talks About The Fans Versus Protest Divide WVEEFM: On-Demand
"Surviving R Kelly" Family Says 'Stop Blaming Us' WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes