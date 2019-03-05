Morehouse Babysitting Professor: We Need to Think About the Intersection of Parents and Schooling

"I'm just staring at the baby saying please don't throw up, please don't pee on yourself, please don't take a number two", says Wayne Hayer Jr. The 26 year old kinesiology major at Morehouse College is also a husband and the father of 5-month old Assata June. A photo of a moment when Hayer had to bring his daughter to class, has gone viral over the past few days.

(Photo Credit: Nick Vaughn)

The photo, by Nick Vaughn, shows baby Assata in a onesie, pink sweater, and a hat, strapped to the chest of Hayer's mathematics professor Nathan Alexander. The visiting professor says "I'd told him if he ever needed to bring her he could."

