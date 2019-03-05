Morehouse Babysitting Professor: We Need to Think About the Intersection of Parents and Schooling

Dad hopes to change narrative about student-parents who are fathers

March 5, 2019
Maria Boynton
Nick Vaughn (l) captured the moment professor Nathan Alexander (r) babysat Wayne Hayer's (m) baby girl

(Photo Credit: Morehouse College)

"I'm just staring at the baby saying please don't throw up, please don't pee on yourself, please don't take a number two", says Wayne Hayer Jr. The 26 year old kinesiology major at Morehouse College is also a husband and the father of 5-month old Assata June. A photo of a moment when Hayer had to bring his daughter to class, has gone viral over the past few days.  

Morehouse visiting professor Nathan Alexander lent a hand to a student who brought his baby to class.
(Photo Credit: Nick Vaughn)

 

The photo, by Nick Vaughn, shows baby Assata in a onesie, pink sweater, and a hat, strapped to the chest of Hayer's mathematics professor Nathan Alexander. The visiting professor says "I'd told him if he ever needed to bring her he could."

Click below to hear Hayer, Professor Nathan Alexander, and photographer Nick Vaughn talk about the role they played in that viral moment.

Maria Boynton

