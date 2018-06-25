Morehouse School Of Medicine Partner In Historic Research Effort

Aimed at helping underrepresented communities

June 25, 2018
Maria Boynton

(Photo Credit: Morehouse School of Medicine)

Morehouse School of Medicine is hosting the All of Us Mobile Engagement Asset at the school’s faculty practice, Morehouse Healthcare East Point office. The office is located at 1513 East Cleveland Avenue, Bldg. 500, East Point, GA 30344.

According to MSM, the overall aim is to enroll one million or more community volunteers and oversample communities that have historically been underrepresented in research to make the program the largest, most diverse resource e of its kind. 

It's a partnership between MSM and the National Insitutes of Health.

