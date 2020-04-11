Black While Masked "Dangerous"

The Georgia NAACP is joining with Georgia State Senator Nikema Williams in calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend a state law that was intended initially to combat the KKK.

Lawmaker Who Had Ronna Fears Being Profiled While Masked and Black

GA NAACP Vice President. Atlanta attorney Gerald Griggs, wants the anti-mask law suspended at least through the duration of the current public health emergency. the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Griggs, the law (OCGA 16-11-38), makes wearing a mask in public, or on private property without a written permission, is a misdeanor. It's punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a $1,000 fine, and adds Griggs, "with no exceptions for a global pandemic."