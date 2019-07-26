National Black Chamber of Commerce Meeting in Atlanta

The largest black business organization in the world is meeting in Atlanta this week.

The National Black Chamber of Commerce, founded by husband and wife team Harry Alford and Kay DeBow Alford, is here Wednesday, July 24 through Saturday, July 27. It features entrepreneurs in the healthcare and entertainment industries, along with sessions on ports and trade, and internet, technology and privacy.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

It's the 27th conference of the NBCC. According to DeBow, "We weren't getting our fair share of contracts, and we wanted to even the playing field." Alford says communication is among the factors when it comes to businesses being successful, adding "We can not be as successful as the mainstream until we understand economics and master it."

