What Do You Need to Own Your Career?

According to National Black MBA Association Immediate Past President Roderick Barton, a lot of people in the workplace lack the resources to help them get to the next level in their career. That's why Barton says

they host their career symposiums. The NBMBAA's 11th Annual Professional Development Symposium is being held Saturday, September 7, at the Delta Airlines Training Center.

"Our goal is to give them this information so they'll be able to utilize it on their day-to-day journey and their careers." For veterans wondering 'what's next?', Barton says there's information to help with the transition from military to corporate or private careers.

The keynote speaker for the event "Own Your Career and Level Up" is Michele Thornton Ghee, Executive Vice President, Endeavor Global Marketing. Ghee was formerly with CNN, A&E, The History Channel, The Weather Channel, and BET Networks/BET Her.

NBMBAA's Michelle Glover says it's about owning your career. "Oftentimes", according to Glover, "people are in corporate and they're expecting their managers to help them drive their career, they're expecting their HR professionals to help them drive their career. That is not the case. We need people to take ownership of their career trajectory." Glover says that's the goal of the professional development symposium. she adds, "we give you the resources, we give you the contacts, (for them) to say now it's up to me to take this and move to where I want to be in my career and level up accordingly."