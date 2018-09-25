NAACP: We Need Every Vote Out There. Young People Are The Key.

Did you know that every aspect of your life is impacted by your vote? According to NAACP Atlanta's Karen Rene, "even though people vote, they don't understand how it impacts their lives on a daily basis."

That's part of the education that groups will deliver this fourth Tuesday in September, National Voter Registration Day.

MARTA is hosting voter registration groups leading up to the election. Along with the Coalition for the People's Agenda,

V103's Frank and Wanda Morning Show broadcast live from the 5 Points Marta Station Tuesday, encouraging voter registration.

