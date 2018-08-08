National Council of Negro Women: Hopes To Educate Through Voter Webinar

Wants everyone to know what's at stake

August 8, 2018
Maria Boynton

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

The National Council of Negro Women is hosting a Voter Education Webinar at 7:00 tonight. 

The midterm elections are less than 3 months away, and "there's plenty at stake", says Belinda Pedroso, a member of NCNW's National Program Committee.

Among the offices to be decided by Georgia voters in November: Governor, Lt Governor, members of Congress, and more.

To register for the Webinar visit NCNW.org.

