NCNW Exec Dir: Abrams Candidacy Made History and Georgia is Forever Changed

While democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams ran an above-board, and well-rounded campaign, it wasn't enough to hold off the republican candidate Brian Kemp. He received some 56,000 more votes.

Janice Mathis, Executive Director of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) says Abrams' candidacy, "made history and Georgia is forever changed" because of it. Mathis calls Abrams' run to be, not only Governor of Georgia, but the first female African-American governor in the country, "remarkable, and historically significant."

