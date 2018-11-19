NCNW Exec Dir: Abrams Candidacy Made History and Georgia is Forever Changed

Janice Mathis says we must redouble our efforts

November 19, 2018
Maria Boynton
Stacey Abrams ran to become the first female African American governor in the United States

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

Categories: 
News

While democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams ran an above-board, and well-rounded campaign, it wasn't enough to hold off the republican candidate Brian Kemp. He received some 56,000 more votes.

Janice Mathis, Executive Director of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) says Abrams' candidacy, "made history and Georgia is forever changed" because of it. Mathis calls Abrams' run to be, not only Governor of Georgia, but the first female African-American governor in the country, "remarkable, and historically significant."

Click here to read more on this story.

Tags: 
ncnw
national council of negro women
stacey abrams
janice mathis
Election
governor
Georgia
Maria Boynton

Recent Podcast Audio
NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis talks about Stacey Abrams' Campaign for Governor WVEEFM: On-Demand
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes