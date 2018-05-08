NEA Vice President Becky Pringle: Racial Justice Is Education Justice

Today is National Teacher Day and the entire week is National Teacher Appreciation Week. It's the time, according to National Education Association Vice President Becky Pringle, to show appreciation to teachers and other educators.

"We're asking everyone to take some time out to thank a teacher."

Pringle, who heads NEA's effort to combat institutional racism, says classrooms across the country are now majority students of color. "We know that, as a system, public education is part of that structural racism that exists in our schools, that leads to inequities throughout classrooms across this nation."

