Watch Oprah Interview Stacey Abrams At Decatur Campaign Rally

The Mogul and Candidate Open Up Onstage

November 1, 2018
Maria Boynton
Oprah Winfrey talks to an audience about the importance of voting and her support of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams during a town hall style event at the Cobb Civic Center on November 1, 2018 in Marietta, Georgia.

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey and Stacey Abrams held two rallies together today in the suburbs of Atlanta, and V-103's Maria Boynton was on the scene at the second rally, at Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center in Decatur, to capture the two influential and inspirational women take the stage to rally voters, answer questions and talk about the future of Georgia as it would be under America's first African-American governor.

Watch the video, recorded live in Decatur, Georgia, on V-103's Facebook page.

FYI: Oprah takes the stage just after the 23-minute mark. 

 

oprah
oprah winfrey
stacey abrams
Politics
Georgia Governor
election day 2018

