Hot Days of Summer Continue as Concerns Linger about Heat Deaths

Summer's not over yet. Weather experts predict we will have more hot days before fall officially arrives on September 23. And we all know how brutal the Georgia heat can be.

The Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) has an app which is for those exposed to heat. According to OSHA Southeast Regional Deputy Administrator Billie Kizer, the app uses temperature and humidity to measure heat index values.

It's the OSHA/NIOSH Heat App.

(Photo Credit: Amanda Cooper/RADIO.COM)

According to the National Weather Service, there was a heat index of 109 when 16 year old Imani Bell collapsed and later died, after an outdoor basketball practice at Elite Academy in Jonesboro on August 13. Temperatures that day, according to NWS, actually reached 100.3 degrees. School district policy mandates that outdoor activities "are to be suspended when the heat index is 95 degrees and above."

(Photo Credit: Tolbert Family)

Georgia lawmakers are considering new rules and regulations when it comes to children practicing in the heat. House Resolution 259 created the Johnny Tolbert III House Study Committee on Heat-Related Injuries, Cardiac Injuries, and Other Sports-Related Injuries. The committee met this week at Welcome All Park where the 12 year old Tolbert collapsed during football practice in July 2016, and later died. His death was attributed to heat stroke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta, there are 600 extreme heat related deaths yearly.