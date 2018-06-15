Phaedra Parks Joins Protest Against Waffle House

The Georgia heat beat down on the backs of the protesters.

They gathered Friday, in a parking lot near the headquarters of Waffle House Corporation in Gwinnett County.

Reporters, wiping sweat like everyone else, were asked to wait a few minutes, before the start of a news conference, for someone.

When she arrived, it was none other than Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks.

They say they want an apology from Waffle House following the arrests of black patrons at some of its restaurants.

