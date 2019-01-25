Dallas Austin Joins Music Industry Leaders And Lawmakers On Georgia Entertainment Caucus

Super producer and owner of Rowdy Records, Dallas Austin, is joining dozens of music, film, media, and entertainment executives on a new venture. It involves working, according to Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas, with state lawmakers in giving those in the entertainment field "a strong voice, and often times, they have greater influence than politicians."

(Photo Credit: Tenisha Bell/PerfectPitchMediaGroup)

Georgia's first-ever Entertainment Caucus (GEC) is comprised of members of Atlanta's entertainment community. The caucus is co-chaired by Catherine Brewton, Vice President of Creative at Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), and Representative Thomas.

According to Thomas, entertainment professionals "can encourage crowds to participate in civic responsibilities through their work so we want them to join us at the table in an official capacity."

Other members of the caucus include members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus, Grammy Award-winning music producers, executives, singers and songwriters such as Sean Garrett, songwriter/Super Producer; Ms. J., Founder of Free Wishes Foundation; Catherine Brewton, VP of Creative at BMI; Mitch Martin, Sr. Dir., Creative BMI Music; Ryan Wilson, Co-CEO, The Gathering Spot; Ray Daniels, Sr. VP, Warner Brothers; Chaka Zulu, Entrepreneur, CEO; Efe Ogbeni, Entrepreneur; Jason Carter, Founder, One Musicfest; and Kei Henderson, Management.

