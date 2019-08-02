Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri Combine Talents in New Company

JDA, is the name of the new company which combines the talents of Atlanta-based super producers Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri. Each has had his own company for years. Rowdy Records was started by Austin, while Dupri has So So Def Records. "It's just time for us to put it all together", says Austin. They'll be managing acts, along with producing. "Everything we do the best, we're putting it under one umbrella now", says Austin. The company is headquartered right here, "We plan on making JDA Atlanta's Warner Brothers."

Both men are recent inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Dupri was inducted in 2018, Austin just this past June. "It's unbelievable. It's like a life's high that I've never felt before." That "high" was made even more special, Austin says, having Dupri induct him at the ceremony in New York City.

So, to what does Austin attribute his success and what does he consider the best song he's ever written? Listen to my interview with him to find out.