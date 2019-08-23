Atlanta Mayor Offers Condolences After Prominent Family is Killed

Police aren't saying yet if it's a case of murder or murder-suicide.

Dr. Marsha Edwards is suspected of killing her children, 20 year old daughter Erin and 24 year old son Chris, in her townhome Wednesday. Police suspect that the mother then turned the gun on herself.

A family friend, who asked not to be identified, tells me "her depression was not known to my family."

The 58 year old Edwards was the ex-wife of prominent Atlanta surgeon Dr. Christopher Edwards, Sr. He also chairs the City of Atlanta Housing Authority board.

Police say they had been called to perform a welfare check at the home and that's when they found the bodies. The gated community in Vinings is near Cumberland Mall and Suntrust Park.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a statement of condolences:

(Photo Credit: Mayor Bottoms Instagram)

Erin Edwards was once an intern in the Mayor's Office of Communications and was currently a student at Boston University. Her brother Christopher Edwards II worked in the Mayor's Office of Entertainment, and was a digital content manager for the City of Atlanta.

Marsha Edwards and daughter Erin,only days ago, had returned from a trip to Italy.

Reports indicate that Marsha Edwards owned and operated MME Enterprises, a medical equipment supply company.