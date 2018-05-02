Prosecuting Tex McIver: How They Did It

"Guns just don't go off", says Chief Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Clint Rucker. He and his team apparently convinced a jury of that last week when the panel returned guilty verdicts on 4 counts against Atlanta lawyer Claud "Tex" McIver for the murder of his wife Diane. According to Rucker, "Mr. McIver has made many, many different statements about how the gun actually fired, but one thing we do know is that that gun was in perfect working condition, and in order to make it fire, you have to pull the trigger."

The Fulton County D.A.'s team of prosecutors: Rucker, Adam Abbate, Selete Griffin, Siri Yellamraju, along with investigators Cynthia Nwokocha and Johnna Griffin, say they were determined to make sure that McIver is punished for what he did to Diane McIver.

