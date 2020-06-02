Peaceful Protest on Peachtree Street

Hundreds participate

June 2, 2020
Maria Boynton
Protesters walk past Woodruff Arts Center in midtown Atlanta Tuesday

(Photo Credit: Darren Sturgess/RADIO.COM)

Chanting "Black Lives Matter" hundreds of protesters walked down Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta Tuesday. It was a stark contrast to previous gatherings that have turned violent and resulted in businesses being vandalized and looted.

A protest along Atlanta's Peachtree Street in midtown was peaceful Tuesday.
(Photo Credit: Darren Sturgess/RADIO.COM)

Women and men from various backgrounds joined together to denounce police violence against African Americans. Over the past few days, hundreds have been arrested for violence and/or for staying out past the curfew enacted by the City of Atlanta.

Protesters chanted "Black Lives Matter Too" as they walked down Peachtree Street in Atlanta Tuesday.
(Photo Credit: Darren Sturgess/RADIO.COM)

Various protests were reported in Atlanta Tuesday as a 9pm curfew neared for a 4th night. They grew in numbers as night approached.Similar gatherings continue in cities across the country following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, GA , and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, KY.

