Peaceful Protest on Peachtree Street
Hundreds participate
Chanting "Black Lives Matter" hundreds of protesters walked down Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta Tuesday. It was a stark contrast to previous gatherings that have turned violent and resulted in businesses being vandalized and looted.
Women and men from various backgrounds joined together to denounce police violence against African Americans. Over the past few days, hundreds have been arrested for violence and/or for staying out past the curfew enacted by the City of Atlanta.
Various protests were reported in Atlanta Tuesday as a 9pm curfew neared for a 4th night. They grew in numbers as night approached.Similar gatherings continue in cities across the country following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, GA , and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, KY.