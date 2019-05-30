R. Kelly Hit with 11 New Sex Assault and Abuse Charges

Felony counts involve underage girls

May 30, 2019
Maria Boynton
R. Kelly is seen outside a hearing on May 7, 2019

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Nuccio DiNuzzo)

June 6 is when R & B singer R. Kelly is scheduled to appear in court yet again. This time, it will be for 11 new charges of sex assault and abuse that prosecutors in Illinois have filed against him. Kelly was previously indicted in February, and is free on $1 million dollar bond. This latest series of charges reportedly involve 4 alleged victims, 3 apparently underage. 

The new 11 felony counts against Kelly include a charge that could possibly land him in prison for 30 years. 

January 2010 is when the alleged offense occurred.
 

