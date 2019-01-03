Local Rapper Possible Victim In Deaths Of 2 Men Found On Southwest Side

January 3, 2019
Maria Boynton
Rapper Young Thug (white hoodie) is among a group of onlookers at the scene of a deadly double shooting

(Photo Credit: Michael Jordan/Entercom Atlanta)

Two men were found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning in the West End area of Atlanta.

Close to 100 people gathered across the street. Atlanta rapper Young Thug was among them.

Posts to social media indicated that one of the dead men was local mixtape rap artist Quinton Porter, AKA Big Boo. 

Click here for more on the story and a photo gallery from the scene. 

 

 

 

 

Maria Boynton

