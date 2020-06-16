Rayshard Brooks Funeral Planned

The funeral for Rayshard Brooks, the black man shot and killed last Friday by Atlanta police, is scheduled for next week in Atlanta.

Brooks’ death heightened protests that had already been prompted by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery in recent months.

According to a family source, the funeral for Brooks will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The service will be private.

Family attorney L. Chris Stewart announced Monday that media mogul Tyler Perry is paying for Brooks’ funeral.

The 27 year old Brooks will be buried in Atlanta.