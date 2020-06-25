Wendy’s Arson Suspect Must Wear Ankle Monitor

An Atlanta woman, suspected of setting fire to the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot, must wear an ankle monitor while free on $10K bond. She is charged with first degree arson.

Natalie White was released from the Fulton County Jail Wednesday night after posting bond and being fitted with the ankle device. The judge also ordered White to stay off social media.

Her attorney Drew Findling told reporters that White did not set the blaze. He insists there are videos of White approaching the Wendy’s while it is already engulfed in flames.

The fast-food eatery is where Brooks had fallen asleep behind the wheel in the drive-thru on June 12. Police were called. The confrontation ended with Brooks being shot twice in the back. He later died.

White meanwhile, is also the woman who Findling reportedly has identified as the ‘girlfriend’ Brooks referred to on police bodycam. Yet on Wednesday Findling said outside the Fulton County Jail that he was going to continue to not talk about “any specifics regarding the relationship between Natalie and Mr. Brooks.” Findling added “I don’t think that 24 hours after a gentleman’s funeral while his family is grieving it’s time for me to address that at all.”

Funeral services for Brooks were held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Prior to his death, Brooks is heard telling officers that his ‘girlfriend’ had dropped him off at the Wendy’s where his car was parked.

The following day, investigators say White was among several people seen on video trying to torch the eatery.

Located on University Avenue in southwest Atlanta, the structure is now a burned out shell.